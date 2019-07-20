Man pulled from the water in Oak Island passes away

A swimmer who was pulled from the water in Oak Island on Thursday has died, according to a GoFundMe page.

CBS affiliate WWAY reports that according to the GoFundMe page, Lee Dingle died Friday.

According to officials, he was playing on the beach with three of his kids when a wave hit him and slammed his head into the sand.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Lee Dingle, father, husband, son, friend, died on July 19th after a freak accident on a family trip to the beach,” the page says. “Lee was playing on the beach with three of his kids, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand.”

The GoFundMe page says Lee leaves behind his wife Shannon and six children.

