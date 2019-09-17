Man pushes for bike lane expansion in 10th Street Connector project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Pitt County man is speaking out about bike lane safety in Greenville.

Steven Hardy Braz held a silent protest during the 10th Street Connector ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

The Farmville man wanted to get the attention of NCDOT to add bike lanes.

Braz is a cyclist and says bike lanes should extend past the connector.

“Love the bike lanes that are in here but here they come up and even though it’s in the master plan to continue them they end right here so any cyclist using them now has to face nine lanes of traffic with no protection no merge sign,” said Braz.

As for connecting the medical school and main campus, Braz says the connector falls short.

9OYS took his concerns to NCDOT.

The department released a statement to WNCT saying in part “the bike lane expansion wasn’t economically feasible.”