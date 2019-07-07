Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department says a man was rescued from the water on Saturday and is in critical condition.

Fire Chief Michael Simpson says a call came in around 3:30pm, for a 37 year old in distress near the Beaufort Avenue beach access.

Lifeguards began performing CPR, and once they arrived, fire officials continued those efforts and were able to get a pulse back but the man was still unconscious.

He was taken to CarteretHealth in critical condition, put on a ventilator, then flown to Vidant in Greenville.

The man’s name isn’t being released at this time.