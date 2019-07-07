Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
R-BEACH-WAVES-GENERIC-OCEAN_1532516969586_49545929_ver1.0_1280_720_1532527556110_49557623_ver1.0_640_360_1537965950037.jpg

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department says a man was rescued from the water on Saturday and is in critical condition.

Fire Chief Michael Simpson says a call came in around 3:30pm, for a 37 year old in distress near the Beaufort Avenue beach access.

Lifeguards began performing CPR, and once they arrived, fire officials continued those efforts and were able to get a pulse back but the man was still unconscious.

He was taken to CarteretHealth in critical condition, put on a ventilator, then flown to Vidant in Greenville.

The man’s name isn’t being released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV