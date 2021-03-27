Man safe after dog alerts of residential fire in Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Fire crews responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in Duplin County.

Officials received a call around 10:45 a.m. to a two-story structure fire at 110 North Railroad Street in Rose Hill.

The owner of the home, wanting to remain anonymous, was inside when the fire ignited. He says his dog, Beau, alerted him of an emergency, allowing him to get out of the house in a timely manner.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire in still under investigation.

9OYS is currently on the scene in Duplin County working to learn more information. Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.