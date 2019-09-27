Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for distributing child pornography

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNT) A Holly Ridge man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Kenneth Wade Reinhold, 33, of Holly Ridge, was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Reinhold will also be sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

On June 27, 2018, deputies along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Reinhold’s residence.

The information was received by the FBI ICAC Task Force that Reinhold was posting images and videos of child pornography on the online group known as “KIK”.

An investigation resulted in a search warrant and the discovery of child pornography.

Reinhold was charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $225,000 bond.