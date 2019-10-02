Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for drug distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Duplin County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for drug distribution.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that in federal court, United States District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Faruq Rose, 43, of Wallace, to 35 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Rose was named in a two-count Indictment filed on June 27, 2017, charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine (Count One) and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine (Count Two).

On February 26, Rose was found guilty of Counts 1 and 2 which charged conduct that concluded on June 27, 2017.

The investigation into the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in conjunction with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

As a result of the investigation, Rose was identified as a member of a large-scale drug trafficking organization (DTO) that utilized overnight shipping companies, such as FedEx, to ship packages containing cocaine from Arizona and California to Eastern North Carolina for distribution.

On October 21, 2016, while conducting drug interdiction at the FedEx hub in Greensboro, DEA officers identified two FedEx packages containing 3,996.3 grams of cocaine, which were scheduled to be delivered to an address in Wallace.

Authorities subsequently arranged for the controlled delivery of those packages to the Wallace residence by an undercover law enforcement officer.

Shortly after packages were delivered, authorities observed Rose arrive at the residence, take possession of the packages, and depart in a vehicle.

Moments later, authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but Rose accelerated to a high rate of speed, exited the highway, traveled through a business parking lot, and struck an unmarked DCSO vehicle head-on.

The vehicle was occupied by a DCSO detective.

Following the collision, Rose was placed under arrest.

Immediately following his arrest, Rose informed authorities that he wanted to speak to them regarding his drug trafficking activities.

Thereafter, Rose participated in an interview where he confessed to being in possession of cocaine and being involved with a major DTO responsible for the distribution of cocaine in the Wallace area.

Rose indicated that he sold kilogram quantities of cocaine for the DTO.

According to Rose, the leader of the DTO, who was based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, purchased kilogram quantities of cocaine from an unknown Mexican drug trafficker in California.

The leader would then ship the cocaine from California to Rose for distribution.

Rose acknowledged that over the prior several months, he had received approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine from his supplier and that he subsequently sold another individual the same quantity of cocaine for $38,000 per kilogram.

Rose noted that he received $5,000 per kilogram of cocaine he sold.

Rose informed authorities that after receiving payment for the cocaine from his buyer, he would transport the currency in a secret compartment in his vehicle back to his supplier in the Philadelphia area.

During the interview, Rose informed law enforcement that there were no drugs, weapons, or large amounts of currency at his residence and consented to a search of his property.

A search of Rose’s vehicle revealed the hidden compartment which he had described.

While searching Rose’s residence, authorities located a large duffle bag containing 2 pounds of marijuana, three digital scales, a vacuum sealer, four boxes of plastic bags, and a FedEx receipt.

Rose acknowledged that he had paid $2,000 per pound for the marijuana.

Rose further noted that the FedEx receipt was from the shipment of marijuana.

Based on the investigation, Rose is accountable for the possession of 13.9963 kilograms of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana.

While attempting to flee from law enforcement, Rose recklessly created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another person by traveling at a high rate of speed both on marked roads and through a business parking lot.

Additionally, Rose crashed into one of the unmarked police vehicles head-ons, creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury to the law enforcement officer.

Further, Rose attempted to obstruct justice through both written and telephonic communication wherein he tried to convince a witness to change his/her testimony for his trial.

The prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.