LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot by a deputy Wednesday in Laurens County while the sheriff’s office was investigating shots fired in a neighborhood.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were following up Wednesday morning on an investigation into shots fired in the area of Smullen Drive off of Satterwhite Road.

Investigators said there was gunfire in that area in recent days which resulted in stray bullets hitting a home.

Deputies were attempting to question a man believed to be involved in the gunfire when they spotted him, with what appeared to be a handgun and a rifle in his possession, and he ran into the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the search, the man came out of the woods into a clearing and pointed a rifle at a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy defended himself and shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed they were investigating the officer-involved shooting.