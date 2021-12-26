Man shot in head in Elizabeth City, treated for non life-threatening injuries

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City said a man was shot in the head on Christmas Eve.

According to police, they received reports around 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 24 of nearly 15-20 gunshots in the area of Roanoke Avenue. They then received a second call about a possible gunshot victim on the nearby Salem Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Corey Antonio Riddick, 40, who had been shot in the head. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and released.