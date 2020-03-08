Man shot inside his vehicle in Greensboro, police looking for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 8)– Greensboro police are looking a suspect after a man was shot inside his vehicle and taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:21 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a report of someone shot inside a vehicle near Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40.

Responding officers found the victim, a 22-year-old man, when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital by Guilford County EMS.

He is listed in stable condition, the release says.

Investigators determined that the man was shot inside his vehicle.

Detectives are on scene and gathering information about the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.