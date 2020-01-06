Man talks about finding body, car in pond outside his Halifax County home

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man said he found a car and body in his pond Sunday morning.

The pond is on Pinto Lane, north of Enfield.

Our sister station CBS 17 is working to confirm details with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

For Elvis Jones, he’s lived at his home in Halifax County for about 15 years.

Sunday morning was unlike any other when his mother came to pick him up around 8:30 a.m.

“That about traumatized me,” Jones said. “I told my mama, I said, ‘There’s a car in my pond.’ She said, ‘You’ve gone crazy.’ I said, ‘No.”

Jones said he then called 911. As he got closer to his pond, he said he saw something else.

“As I came around to the left, I saw something like a black coat,” Jones said. “The closer I got, that’s when I told the lady (on the phone), I said ‘there’s a body with the car’.”

Later, Jones said first responders filled his yard and tape surrounded his property.

He told CBS 17 he didn’t hear anything outside his home Saturday night.

There are still questions about the identity of the person found with the car, and how it got in the pond.

“For it to happen on my property where I stay, and nothing has ever happened like that, I feel bad for the family,” Jones said.

He hopes he finds out soon what exactly happened in his pond.

As of Sunday night, CBS 17 is still waiting to hear back from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.