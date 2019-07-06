Man to face criminal charges after July 4 boating accident

LAKE JAMES, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man after a watercraft collision occurred on July 4 on Lake James.

47 year-old Edward Muniz of Henderson County is charged with felony death by impaired boating after a Jet Ski-type watercraft accident occurred between Benfield’s Landing and the new section of Lake James State Park.

Hsaingtak Tong, also of Henderson County, was killed in the crash. He died on scene.

Muniz was released Friday with a $50,000 bond.

The accident remains under investigation.