Man under investigation for sexual assault in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said a man is under investigation for sexually assaulting a young girl in Goldsboro.

On October 18, the Goldsboro Police Department said they received a report that a 10-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted numerous times over a two-year period by a family acquaintance.

Officials said the alleged abuse was reported at a residence within Goldsboro.

An investigation into the allegation of sexual abuse was initiated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Goldsboro Police Department.

On November 27 as a result of the investigation, a warrant was secured against Freemon Sykes III for statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

On Wednesday, officials said Sykes was taken into custody at the 900 block of Hugh Street in Goldsboro without incident by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Sykes was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond with a first appearance scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.