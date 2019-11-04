Man wanted for attempted 1st-degree murder in Pasquotank County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is looking for John Boseman, III.

He is wanted on attempted first-degree murder, burglary and assault charges.

According to Aaron Wallio with the Sheriff’s Office, Boseman is accused of breaking into a home in the 1300 block of School House Road to attack another man during the early morning hours of November 1.

The victim was attacked with a knife and went to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a disagreement over a woman