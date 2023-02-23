HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man convicted of murdering a High Point woman and her unborn child in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Jan. 17, a jury convicted 25-year-old Hykeem Simmons of first-degree murder,

murder of an unborn child and other offenses.

He received two life sentences to be served consecutively, a third consecutive assault with a deadly weapon sentence of 96 to 128 months and an additional 93 to 133 months consolidated to be served concurrently.

On Aug. 6, 2018, at about 10:30 p.m., High Point officers responded to calls about a drive-by shooting in the area of Thissell Street and Commerce Avenue.

Officers found two victims inside a home in the 700 block of Thissell Street.

Anastasia Ray, 18, of High Point, was shot in the head. She was about seven to eight months pregnant.

Ray and her unborn child were pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. The second shooting victim survived.

Investigators determined the drive-by shooting was related to gang violence. High Point officers arrested Simmons on Aug.7, 2018. He was 21 at the time of his arrest.

They found a rifle and handgun in his vehicle.

Officers arrested and charged two other suspects in this case. Joel Jenkins, who was 18 at the time, has not yet been to trial.

A third suspect, who was 16 at the time of arrest, is dead, police say.