Man, woman arrested on drug charges after investigation in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man and a woman have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation in Duplin County.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Obrien Kornegay and Jani Flowers, both of Goldsboro, on June 27.

While conducting an investigation in the Calypso area of Duplin County, investigators said they located approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of heroin, two grams of crack cocaine, one gram of marijuana, and $250.

Kornegay was charged with five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, conspire to traffic in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of heroin, manufacture cocaine, manufacture heroin, maintaining a dwelling place to keep a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kornegay was sent to the Duplin County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Flowers was charged with conspire to traffic in methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flowers was sent to the Duplin County Jail under a $75,000 bond.