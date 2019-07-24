Man, woman held on $1 million bond after drug investigation in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) Two individuals have been arrested after reports that they were selling illegal drugs out of their residence in Newport, officials said.

In recent days, Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department arrested two individuals for multiple drug offenses.

After receiving information that 49-year-old Anthony Michael Vickers and 48-year-old Jorgie Anna Brown were selling a significant amount of illegal drugs out of their residence at Rocks Lane, officials began to surveil the location.

On July 11, detectives conducted surveillance on Vickers and Brown’s residence.

Detectives said they saw them leave the residence in a vehicle and make multiple stops throughout the county and surrounding areas.

Detectives developed probable cause and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

During the traffic stop, detectives searched the vehicle and said they found 14 grams of methamphetamine, five suboxone strips, and more than four grams of heroin.

In addition to the methamphetamine and heroin seized on the traffic stop, detectives said they located and seized a variety of prescription medication, marijuana, and $1,112.

Vickers and Brown are facing numerous charges including trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, and conspiring to traffic heroin.

They are being held under a $1 million bond at the Carteret County Jail.