GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Josh Sommer’s life has been unlike almost any other.

Growing up in Greensboro, he was the kind of kid schools were after. Not for his athletic prowess, but for what he could do in a classroom. Eventually, Duke won that recruiting battle but during his freshman year, Josh began to have debilitating headaches. After a series of tests, doctors determined he had chordoma – a rare form of bone cancer that left him with a tumor at the base of his brain.

“When you’re growing up, you kind of have a sense, some picture of what your life might look like or how it might unfold and when I was diagnosed, that just got wiped away,” says Josh about those days.

Well, that was 2006. By 2010, Josh had begun a foundation looking to do research for chordoma patients because so little had been done since it’s a rare disease.

“It was putting one foot in front of the other,” remembers Josh about the early days of doing chordoma research. “There were a series of challenges that we faced working in the lab at Duke, things that we needed, basic building blocks like tumor tissues, cell lines and animal models that were just missing and, without that, there was no way to do meaningful research.”

Now, 15 years after starting the foundation, they’re doing big things and Todd Balf couldn’t be more thankful.

“I’ve always been into sports, I was a cyclist – am cyclist, I guess – I was having lower back issues and I’m used to, sports guy, you’re used to aches and pains and I was like, ‘Well if I can’t cycle, I’m going to see a doc,’” says Todd about the situation he found himself in, about a decade ago. “I went to get an MRI done and, sure enough, they found this large, not quite grapefruit-sized tumor that was on my spine in my lower back. It was so large and it was all around the structure of my spine as well as in the muscles at that point. And the doctor who saw it said, ‘I think I know what this,’ which is kind of interesting because there’s only, what, 300 cases a year.”

Like a lot of patients who get a cancer diagnosis, Todd wanted to know what kind of time he had with this disease.

“When I was brave enough to look, it said it was basically like, 8 years,” Todd remembers.

Well, he’s already passed that and a lot of the reason is the work Josh Sommer’s Chordoma Foundation is doing. Dan Freed is the foundation’s head of target discovery and translational research and has learned how difficult it is to find promising therapies for such a rare cancer.

“Chordoma lacks many of the mutations other cancer cells have in their DNA and that makes it a lot harder to find therapies that can target those specific mutations and attack the chordoma cells,” says Freed. “So, what we’re trying to do is repurpose knowledge from other cancer types and that we can repurpose drugs from other cancer types and it’s been a little difficult to do that because we lack that understanding about how chordoma cells are wired.”

It’s given Todd Balf years he wasn’t sure he’d have, though it’s still not easy.

“For me, that was a huge lifestyle change,” says Todd. “I’ve run up mountains, I’ve run across – cycled across countries, all this stuff, that was my lifestyle so it was a very abrupt change. I’m a hand-cyclist, now, since I don’t walk the way I would want to so, (: now I’m in these crazy, laydown bikes, bicycles going 20-mph with my hands like a hamster wheel, going like this but it’s freeing, I’m able to do the things I want to do because of the innovations and the therapies that are being developed, right now.”

Which makes both Dan Freed and Josh Sommer feel good about the work the foundation is doing.

“When you turn over some stones that no one’s looked under, before, more often than not there are interesting things under there,” says Josh

“It’s a process but I do wake up with a renewed sense of hope on a fairly frequent basis,” adds Dan.

