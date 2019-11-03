Man wounded in Durham shooting just hours after anti-gun violence gathering

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that happened just hours after a group gathered to spotlight several days of gun violence.

The Saturday night shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Angier Avenue, according to Durham police.

A man suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available, according to police.

Some of the six shootings in the last week — including two that were deadly — were drive-by shootings, but police said they could not confirm that about the Saturday night incident.