Managed care shift uncertain for Medicaid in NC since veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A massive overhaul of how North Carolina government administers the state Medicaid program likely won’t take off soon unless legislators and Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration agree on final funding for those changes.

The House Health Committee meets Wednesday to get an update from state health officials and insurers awarded contracts to offer treatment through managed care.

The first batch of plan enrollees was supposed to benefit starting Nov. 1, but that isn’t happening after Cooper vetoed a measure in August that contained funds to cover the transition and language needed to set coverage rates. The veto is connected to the absence of expanding Medicaid coverage to hundreds of thousands of additional adults. Republicans are largely opposed to such expansion.

Now managed care is set to go online in February.