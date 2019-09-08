Mandatory evacuation order for mainland portions of Hyde County terminated at noon Sunday

Two islanders ride their bikes through still-wet streets on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – The mandatory evacuation order for the mainland portions of Hyde County will be terminated as of 12:00 p.m. today, Sunday, Sept. 8.

The restrictions on the sale of alcohol will also be lifted for mainland Hyde County only.

Ocracoke Island is still under a mandatory evacuation order. Reentry is restricted to emergency personnel and other preauthorized deliveries.

A ban on alcohol sales remains in effect, as well as the nightly curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Hot meals are being served throughout the county today. In Ocracoke, the Salvation Army will serve lunch at 12″00 p.m. and dinner at 5″00 p.m. in the Community Center.

On the mainland, the Red Cross will servce lunch starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Scranton Post Office Parking Lot, 500 Old US Highway 264 and the Engelhard Fire Department, 34545 US-264.

The Church of Christ Disaster Assistance will serve lunch and dinner from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Swan Quarter Masonic Lodge, 80 2nd St.

If you have any unmet needs or concerns, please contact the EOC at 252-926-3715. If you have an emergency call 911.