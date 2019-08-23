Many counties needing bus drivers as school starts back

School starts back this Monday for many students in the East but, across the country there seems to be a nationwide shortage of bus drivers and many districts in our area are feeling the impact as well.

We’ve seen several counties say they need more drivers.

In Lenoir County, they say it’s not just a need for new drivers but they also need to keep the drivers they already have.

Cindy Bruner is the transportation coordinator at Lenoir County Schools, she said,

“You drive early in the mornings, you have the late mornings and afternoon free then come back and drive late afternoon.”

So many districts are having problems getting and keeping drivers, including in Lenoir County.

Burner says it’s a big time commitment and there’s a lot that goes into it.

Including having a Class B License, passing a background check and a drug test, as well as being able to do several days of training.

Lenoir County has 136 school buses, which means they need 136 drivers.

They’ve filled most of the positions this year, but say they always need substitute drivers and will potentially need more new drivers as the year goes long.

Bruner says the bus driver is the one of the most important jobs in the school system

She said, “It’s the first smile that a child sees in the mornings and the last smile that child sees in the afternoon before they go back home.”

Carteret County has a need as well, just like many districts — and in Greene County, we’re told they need substitute drivers.

If you want to become a driver —- the first step is calling the school district you want to work for.