GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With March comes celebrating the work women are doing throughout the United States and the world. For more than three decades, the U.S. has celebrated, and Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed this month as Women’s History Month in North Carolina.

“The idea for women’s month and international women’s day is to challenge gender stereotypes,” said Donna Kain, ECU associate professor of English. “To call out discrimination and bias, to think about all the ways women contribute, but often are not really recognized for that.”

Kain said women play an important role in the world’s economic and social success.

“There are more women in this country are business owners than men,” she said. “More women have moved into medicine. Often women need to be very involved with the family. Especially throughout the world, the responsibilities of women connecting to family is huge.”

In the last year, women have made strides from sports, like the U.S. Women’s Soccer team earning equal pay, to others leading in politics.

“The big thing about the vice president (Kamala Harris) is it provides a picture of a woman at the highest level of government and of leadership,” Kain said. “There is a nomination for a supreme court justice right now that will be groundbreaking if that happens.”

But, Kain said more still can be done.

“Passage of the equal rights amendment would be great,” she said. “Making sure that women and families have access to affordable health care is huge.

“It’s women history month and we like to remember that, but it’s also good to think about that all year long.”