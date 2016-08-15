Former Marine enters plea deal in shooting death of ex-roommate

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A man arrested in the 2013 shooting death of his former roommate enters a plea in an Onslow County courtroom.

Former Camp Lejeune Marine Tyler Prudden was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Lanija Gilpatrick, who was also a Marine.

The shooting happened in July 2013 in Richlands originally reported as an accidental shooting.

A tip later led to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reopening the case which led to Prudden’s arrest at his home in Michigan.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man currently living in Michigan for a shooting in 2013 that left another man dead.

Deputies responded to Dalton Court in Richlands back on July 26, 2013, when it was reported a man accidentally shot himself while handling a pistol. Lanija Gilpatrick, the victim, died a few days later as a result of the wounds. It was ruled at the time the cause of death was an accidental self-inflicted shooting.

A tip received recently indicates the victim did not die by his own hands, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. The case was reopened and an investigation showed that the victim’s roommate, Tyler Prudden, allegedly shot him.

26-year-old Tyler Prudden of Portland, Michigan was arrested at his home Tuesday with the assistance of the Michigan State Police and the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. Prudden is currently awaiting extradition to Onslow County.