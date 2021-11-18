Marine Fisheries Commission holds quarterly business meeting

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission held its quarterly business meeting in Emerald Isle on Thursday. The meeting is from Nov. 17-19 at the Islander Hotel and Resort.

Throughout the meeting, there were public comment sessions for fishermen to voice their concerns and opinion. A big topic for discussion is Amendment 2 to North Carolina’s Shrimp Fishery Management Plan. If the plan is approved, shrimp trawling would be prohibited in areas such as Neuse River, West Bay, Core Sound, North River, Back Sound, Newport River, Bogue Sound and White Oak River.

This plan would close almost 69,000 acres from shrimp trawling. The reasoning behind this plan is to reduce finfish bycatch in the shrimp fishery industry but could leave lots of local shrimpers out of business.

The commission will approve a preferred management option, which will be sent to the general assembly, and will be reviewed yet again in February for the commission’s final approval.