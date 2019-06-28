Marines conduct training with French Task Force

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted amphibious training with the French Task Force Jeanne D’Arc.

It allows young officers cadets to receive on the job training at sea, thus learning the complexity of missions and operational theaters.

130 young French and foreign officers embarked for the practical training.

The exercise reflects the desire to maintain a high level of interoperability with partner nations.

“Within a few months to be able to train with the future partners is paramount I’m that training curriculum,” said Commanding Officer Captain Ludovic Poitou.

Jeanne D’Arc consists of one mission with four goals:

• On the job training for officers’ cadets

• Operational deployment in areas of strategic interest

• Interoperability and international cooperation

• Naval support to diplomacy