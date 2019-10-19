Mark Cuban donates 50k to SC domestic violence organization

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 23: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Business mogul and ‘Shark Tank’ star Mark Cuban is giving thousands to a local organization that fights domestic violence.

The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties is getting $50,000 from Cuban, who announced he planned to contribute $10 million nationwide to raise awareness for domestic violence and women’s issues.

That’s when executive director Kimberly Parsons decided to reach out to Cuban and ask for help. She wrote Cuban a letter- and to her surprise- he wrote her back.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” Parsons said in a Facebook post. “I didn’t know if I would hear back, and if I did, I wasn’t really expecting we would receive this large a sum. I just kind of took a shot in the dark.”

News13 reported on the Family Justice Center’s push to open a shelter for victims of domestic violence open in Horry County, which has not had one in about 6 years.