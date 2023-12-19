WASHINGTON, N.C.—Beaufort County Community College and Martin Community College entered into an instructional service agreement (ISA) for three healthcare programs across the two colleges to help students access programs not available at their home campus to spur more regional cooperation among the colleges.

The ISA will allow students interested in the physical therapy assistant program at Martin CC to take general education credits at Beaufort CCC. Martin CC will reserve two seats for qualified Beaufort CCC students. In exchange, Beaufort CCC will hold five seats in its associate degree nursing program and three seats in its medical laboratory technology program.

Typically, neighboring community college will not offer the same programs, except for high-demand programs. While all community colleges are affordable, local funding or reduced travel may make completing general education credits at one college a better option for students.

Beaufort CCC has one of the top nursing programs in the state, with the program holding a three-year pass rate of 99%.

“We are very pleased to accept qualified Martin Community College students into our programs and open a new opportunity in healthcare for our students,” said Dr. Dave Loope, Beaufort CCC president.

“Healthcare careers are in high demand, pay very good wages, and allow graduates to enjoy tremendous employment opportunities within our region,” said Wesley Beddard, Martin CC president. “Through this partnership, we are providing increased educational opportunities for students while avoiding unnecessary program duplication and cost.”

“On a personal note, since I worked at Beaufort CCC for 12 years, I know firsthand the quality of the MLT and nursing programs there. These programs, along with Martin CC’s PTA program, provide top notch preparation for great medical careers. These agreements are a win for students, our colleges, area employers, and our entire region.”

Both nursing and medical lab tech programs are currently accepting applications. Applications for the Beaufort CCC’s associate degree nursing and practical nursing are due by January 31. Students can register to take prerequisites for the program now. Applicants must take a TEAS test or have a passing score from the last ten years as part of the application process, and HESI scores are also accepted.

The Beaufort Promise Scholarship covers all tuition and fees for qualifying residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties, and financial aid and scholarships are available to all qualifying students.