Martin County citizens encouraged to register for Hyper-Reach Alert System

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art emergency alert system that provides rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations.

“It is important in an emergency to get information to people in a timely fashion. The Hyper-Reach system can send thousands of telephone calls, SMS text messages, and emails to geographically targeted households in seconds”, said Martin County Code Enforcement and Safety Director Jody Griffin.

Martin County uses the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity, and missing persons.

Landline phones are automatically enrolled, so there is no need to sign up those numbers, but mobile phones are only included when people enroll.

People can sign-up for alerts for cell phones calls, cell phone texts and/or email alerts.

“Signing-up for Hyper-Reach is one the best ways you can help us do our job to protect the citizens. Sign-up today”, said Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning.

Sign-up for the Hyper-Reach notification system at http://www.hyper-reach.com/ncmartinsignup.html.