Martin County man wins ‘Mega’ $200,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH,N.C. (WNCT) – Charles James of Jamesville is starting his week off with a ‘Mega’ win after he played the Mega Bucks scratch-off game and won $200,000.

He bought the winning ticket at the Speedway on Washington Street in Williamston.

James claimed his prize Monday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

The $5 ticket launched in November 2017.

Five top prizes of $200,000 remain.

Ticket sales from games like MegaBucks make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education.