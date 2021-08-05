Martin County Schools officials make sure they are hearing from community with first of six ‘Listening Meetings’

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Schools hosted its first listening meeting Thursday night.

School officials said this event was their way of finding out how students can thrive in their school system, but they said it goes way beyond the classroom. They want their success to last even after they graduate.

There was around 50 people at Thursday’s meeting, which was to provide input for their strategic plan over the next five years.

Superintendent David Fonseca asked these three questions: How has education changed in the last 20 years? What is Martin County Schools doing well at? How can they improve?

After discussing the questions, people wrote down their thoughts so that district officials could look over their input. Fonseca said this input is critical to plan for their students’ success.

“The students are our future and you know success does not happen by accident,” Fonseca said. “We have to plan it and these meetings are part of that planning. Their world is changing so fast. Technology is changing rapidly. So when I say we owe it to the students to get it right, we do. We need to plan for their success.”

South Creek High School parent Allison Roebuck attended the meeting because she said her input has never been heard like this.

“He’s showing the parents that he does care,” Roebuck said. “Not saying that the ones prior did not, but the ones that showed up tonight just showed the improvement. That they’re trying to better this end of the county. Which means a lot to us at South Creek because we’ve never really seen this before.”

Thursday’s listening meeting was the first of six. The next one will be Tuesday at Jamesville Elementary School. Fonseca encourages both parents and students to attend one of the meetings to voice their concerns.