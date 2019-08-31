Martin County to begin rabies vaccination clinic

Martin County Animal Enforcement will soon be holding its annual rabies vaccination clinic to ensure that your animals are protected from the rabies virus.

North Carolina General Statute 130A-185 states that owners of dogs, cats and ferrets over the age of 4 months shall have the animal vaccinated against rabies.

The clinics will be held at the following locations and will run from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm at the Bear Grass Fire Department.

The vaccination cost is $10.00 per animal. If you have more than 10 animals that need vaccination, contact Martin County Animal Enforcement to schedule a date / time when a Deputy can come to your location and administer the vaccination.