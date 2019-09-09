Martin General Hospital plan to discontinue labor, delivery services

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT)– Martin General Hospital and the Martin County Board of Commissioners have discussed the discontinuation of inpatient and outpatient labor and delivery services effective on October 21 at 7 a.m. to better meet the community’s long-term needs.

When the hospital was sold in 1998, the new owner entered into a 30-year lease agreement with the county, officials said.

Officials said that County Commissioners will consider an amendment to the lease agreement at their next public meeting on September 11, which will allow for this adjustment in service.

The hospital will continue outpatient and inpatient gynecological services and women’s health services.

This includes mammography services and breast biopsies at the hospital.

Roanoke Women’s Health Clinic will also continue to provide gynecological and women’s health services.

“Martin General Hospital continually reviews service line utilization and volume trends to ensure we’re meeting community needs while providing safe, high-quality care for patients,” said Joan White-Wagoner, CEO. Over the last several years, we have closely monitored our obstetrics service line and determined that the declining demand is not optimal to maintain a high-functioning unit. The golden number for maintaining optimal performance in an OB unit is 300 deliveries per year.”

“These decisions are not made lightly, and we understand the emotional impact this has on our community,” explained White-Wagoner. We are forever grateful for the employees of OB services for their compassionate care for women and their families. We expect to offer a number of the OB employees continued employment in other hospital departments.”

Expectant families can continue to utilize several options for obstetrics services.

Within 35 miles, there are three birthing centers: Vidant Beaufort in Washington, Vidant Edgecombe in Tarboro, and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

White-Wagoner explained the hospital’s continued focus on “the services most needed in the community such as behavioral health and expanded cardiology services that better reflect our aging population’s health care needs. We look forward to serving the Martin County region in the future.”