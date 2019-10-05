Maryland man’s death is third this week in Outer Banks surf

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — A Maryland man who died Thursday after swimming in North Carolina’s Outer Banks is the third person found dead in the surf there in the last week.

News sources report that the 51-year-old victim from Davidsonville, Maryland, was seen floating face down in the surf Thursday at about 3 p.m. His name was not released.

Nags Head Ocean Rescue responded and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

A 58-year-old National Weather Service administrator died in the ocean off Duck on Monday. A 75-year-old New York man died Sept. 28 off Hatteras Village trying to escape the rip current.

Rip current warnings have been issued recently along the Outer Banks.