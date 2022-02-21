Mask status for Lenoir County Public Schools up for vote

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County is one of the last public school districts in Eastern North Carolina to have a mask requirement for both students and staff. A vote will be made soon.

Lenoir County Public Schools will vote Tuesday on its face mask policy. Recently, case numbers within the school system have dropped. Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper also encouraged school systems and local governments to end their mask mandate.

“We’re taking a multi-pronged approach to keeping our kids and staff safe, and I think no matter how the school board votes on it, we’re gonna make that our goal. That’s our goal.” said Patrick Holmes, the school system’s spokesperson.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office on Vernon Avenue. It’s open to the public and will be live-streamed on the Lenoir County Public Schools YouTube page.

