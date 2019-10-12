Massive fire engulfs popular country-market store ‘The Cotton Gin’

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A store in Currituck caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The Cotton Gin, located in the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, reportedly went up in flames around 1:38 p.m.

According to Currituck emergency communications, first responders were still on scene at 2:50 p.m.

The store is described as having a market-style layout with clothing, accessories and fresh produce.

The following Facebook Live is courtesy of WAVY viewer Alex Butler.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what started the fire.

