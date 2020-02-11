MCAS Cherry Point gets ready for its 2020 air show

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC (WNCT) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) are making major plans to host its air show in Eastern North Carolina.

The 2020 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show scheduled for May 1-3 will showcase spectacular capabilities of the nation’s aviation military portfolio.

The show’s lineup of performances includes the renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, U.S. Army Black Daggers, local famed aerobatics pilot Hubie Tolson, Ghostwriter, and the AeroShell Aerobatics Team.

There will be a Friday night show, and daytime shows Saturday and Sunday.

General admission and parking are free to the designated show grounds which will span the length of the MCAS Cherry Point flight line.

The area will be lined with an array of demonstrations, aircraft static displays, vendor offerings and more.