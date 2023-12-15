On December 6, during a special called meeting of the Martin Community College (MCC) Trustees, the board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Larry Keen as Interim President of MCC until a permanent successor to President Wesley Beddard is named. North Carolina’s State Board of Community Colleges gave its approval to this appointment on December 15. Dr. Keen, who is currently serving as the interim president of Alamance Community College, will assume this role on February 1.

Beddard will retire January 1 after serving three and a half years as MCC’s president and more than 30 years in the NC Community College System. MCC hosted a retirement party for Beddard on December 5. He was also awarded the prestigious North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine during MCC’s employee Christmas party on December 13.

Keen, 76, served as president of Fayetteville Technical Community College for 15 years from 2007 until his retirement in 2022. Previously, he served as vice president of economic and workforce development with the North Carolina Community College System office in Raleigh.

A retired U.S. Army Reserve commissioned officer, Keen holds a doctoral degree in higher education from Oklahoma State University; a master of science in business education from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas; and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University.

MCC’s Executive Vice President, Dr. Brian Busch, will serve as acting president until Dr. Keen assumes his role. Dr. Busch, who has been with MCC since 2011, has previously served in this capacity twice.

Dr. Derrick Wilkins, MCC’s Board of Trustees Chair, stated, “Dr. Keen brings with him the experience and expertise that will be helpful in transitioning the college into its next era of leadership. The board looks forward to working with him as we continue to forge a strong and dynamic future for the college.”

MCC’s Trustees recently contracted with Executive Leadership Associates (ELA) to conduct the search for a permanent president. ELA is a partnership of 5 retired North Carolina community college presidents who guide presidential searches exclusively for NC community colleges.