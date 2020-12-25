Medic: 1 killed, multiple injured in serious wreck on I-485 Outer at I-77

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and several others are injured following a serious multi-vehicle wreck along I-485 Outer on Christmas Eve, according to Medic.

The crash occurred Thursday, Dec. 24, along I-485 Outer, just after I-77, fire officials said.

According to Huntersville Fire, the area will be shut down for an investigation. Medic says one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two more people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“AVOID this area completely and seek an alternate route. Please also say a prayer for the families involved,” Huntersville Fire tweeted on Thursday.

The cause of this multi-vehicle accident remains under investigation.

