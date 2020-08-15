Memorial service to honor the late Washington Mayor Mac Hodges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Washington celebrated the life of Mayor Mac Hodges the morning of August 15th at Festival Park.

The hour long service began at 10am, with multiple speakers and musical performances.

“I think it shows tremendous courage and positivism in a community. We’ve got a big hole in this town,” said Church of the Good Shepherd Pastor Jay Martin.





Mayor Mac Hodges recently passed away from COVID-19. Many people showed up wearing masks while practiced social distancing.

“He will never be forgotten. He’s done so much for this community, and is so loved,” said Mayor Pro tem Donald Sadler.