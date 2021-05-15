Military cautioning mariners about training exercise off Cape Lookout Tuesday

Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch and partners from the Department of Defense look on from the cutter’s small boat as Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Johnson, an aviation survival technician from Air Station Elizabeth City, descends into the water to retrieve two Air Force pilots during a joint-service search and rescue exercise, October 22, 2020, near Virginia Beach, Virginia. The exercise was a joint operation among the Coast Guard, Air Force and Navy to ensure successful coordination in the event of a large-scale search and rescue operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Capt. Timothy Eason)

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Marines and Air Force will be conducting an exercise off the coast of Cape Lookout on Tuesday.

The branches are warning the public about the scheduled search-and-rescue exercise and are letting mariners know where to use caution as they transit.

Exercises include recovery of in-water objects, low-flying aircraft, helicopter hoists, use of flares, and mass search and rescue operations.

If the weather is bad, the exercise will be moved to Thursday.

Mariners should avoid or use extreme caution while transiting in the approximate exercise area, between 34-18.040N 076-44.855W, 33-50.247N 076-29.908W, 35-30.381N 075-24.748W, and 35-13.738N 075-04.663W.

Mariners who need to contact members of the exercise as it takes place should use VHF-FM Channel 16.