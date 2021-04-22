$1.15B in hurricane recovery projects kick off aboard MCB Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Military leader joined by local and state officials kicked off the first of seven military construction project packages to replace facilities on MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River and MCAS Cherry Point damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place at the former headquarters for 10th Marine

Regiment on April 22.

To come back here and celebrate that we are working ourselves out of this were repairing, were rebuilding, were making a better base and better Marine Corp. It’s just a moment I’ll remember in my career. U.S. Navy Capt. Miguel Dieguez

Maj. Gen. Julian Alford, commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune was joined by Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Walter E. Gaskin, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and George Rogers, chief executive officer, RQ Construction, LLC for the ceremonial first dig.

The initial project is awarded to RQ Construction, LLC. It will include construction of 13 new headquarters buildings, an expeditionary operations facility, a resource conservation recovery section facility and demolition of 31 buildings on MCB Camp Lejeune.

This worked perfectly for our method of producing work where we try to just go from building to building rather than build all at once. George Rogers, RQ Construction LLC

The project, totaling $148 million, was awarded July 24, 2020 and is expected to be complete by

October 12, 2024.

The projects are broken up into seven different ‘packages.’ Leaders are giving contractors 5 years to finish the projects.