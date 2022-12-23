JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The local company Hug A Hero is giving back to the military community this holiday season.

“No one should be alone for the holidays without their father, mother, or loved one,” said Elissa Faith Dyal, who handles marketing for Hug A Hero. “We paired up with USUV to sponsor dolls for the holidays for all of those who are away from their loved ones.”

In total, Hug A Hero and USUV Clean, LLC. gave away 100 dolls, and a special few got to get their hand delivered by Santa and his elves.

“Watching the kids’ faces just light up with enjoyment and they hugged a doll because they see their daddy,” said old St. Nick.

It’s a chance to warm the hearts of these families and reunite them with their parent.

“It’s a little bit hard because daddy’s not home, so I’m pretty sure, like you know, the kids are gonna love it, like to be able to hold it and hug it,” said Liz Bel Valle, a military spouse.

Even while they’re far away, it will be something they’re forever grateful for.

“It’s just really nice to finally have that light at the end of the tunnel, everything that we’ve done and supporting our husbands and all the other families that are feeling sad just to have something to remind us like what we’re doing is for a reason and our kids are stronger than we think,” said Kehlani Arwin, another military spouse.

One military family is getting their Christmas wish this year. Their loved one is coming home in just a few weeks, right before the birth of their second child.

“It’s just really exciting. I get to have my best friend. I get to have my supporter and we get to bring our next son in the world together. And I didn’t think he’d make it,” said Arwin. “It’s a Christmas miracle is what it is.”

To find more information on Hug A Hero, click here.