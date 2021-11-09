1st woman in history graduates Army sniper course

FORT HARRISON, Mont. (NEXSTAR) — A Montana soldier is the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army’s sniper course.

Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, Montana’s adjutant general, says her graduation is a milestone for the National Guard and for the Army. The military is not identifying her at this time.

The soldier enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in December 2020 and underwent a 22-week training course at Fort Benning in Georgia. Her training staff recommended her for the opportunity to attend the sniper course. She began the course in September and graduated last week.

The course trains soldiers to deliver long range precision fire and to collect battlefield information. She was recommended for the course because she was an excellent shot, as well as an all-around top performer, the Army said.

“We are extremely proud of this Soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” said Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for Montana, in a statement. “This Soldier had to volunteer several times to reach this goal, which is a demonstration of her dedication and commitment to service.”

The Army’s sniper school was founded in 1987, reports CNN. Women make up 14% of enlisted soldiers and 19% of Army officers, according to 2018 statistics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.