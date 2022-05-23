GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – With May being Military Appreciation Month and the U.S. sending additional troops to NATO countries in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees, as well as accompanying videos, along with its Memorial Day Facts infographic.

To help our troops plan their years after service, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to the quality of VA hospitals.

North Carolina ranked number 11 in the country as the most military-friendly state.

Memorial Day Facts

91 – Number of members of the 117th Congress who have served in the U.S. military, the lowest total since at least World War II.



To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank you can click here.