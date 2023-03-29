VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at NAS Oceana announced this year’s NAS Oceana Air Show Tuesday.

Capt. Steve Djunaedi, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) announced the upcoming air show onboard the installation at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This year’s event will take place on September 16 and 17. This year’s theme is “50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation.” The show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.

“Our theme this year pays tribute to the Navy’s women trailblazers, from ‘The First Six’ to earn their Wings of Gold, to the exemplary leaders who have since chosen to serve their Nation in the skies,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. Steve Djunaedi. “Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.”

The annual event made its return to Virginia Beach last year after being canceled for two years before that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Angels, the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team known worldwide for their precision flying, loud jets and iconic blue and yellow paint schemes, are expected to return to the show.

Additionally, the show’s lineup this year will feature the F-35C II Lightning Demonstration Team, and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.

Cmdr. Melissa Moravan, commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 56, the “Globemasters,” was also at the announcement featuring the C-40A Clipper. VR-56’s hangar will host a variety of engaging Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities during the air show.

“As a military community, Virginia Beach will always have a special kinship with those who fight to defend our freedoms,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, also present at the announcement. “The NAS Oceana Air Show is a terrific event for families that we look forward to every year.”

The air show will be released on their website and social media page as it becomes available: www.oceanaairshow.com and www.facebook.com/oceanaairshow. Air Show performances are subject to change.

Unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones, are not permitted at NAS Oceana which can threaten the safety of aircraft, military personnel, and nearby civilians. Flying a drone within five miles of NAS Oceana, including the Oceanfront resort area, is also prohibited.