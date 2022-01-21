2nd Marine Logistics Group identifies U.S. Marines killed in tactical vehicle mishap

Left: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan E. Gierke Right: U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The U.S. Marine Corps announced today the names of the two U.S. Marines killed January 19, 2022, following a tactical vehicle rollover mishap near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 17 near Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Deceased include:

• Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Lance Cpl. Gierke was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He was pronounced dead by a competent medical authority at the scene of the accident on January 19, 2022.

• Marine Corps Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia. Pfc. Riffle was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He was pronounced dead by a competent medical authority at the scene of the accident on January 19, 2022.

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”

Lance Cpl. Gierke entered active duty service in March 2021. His previous duty assignments include: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Lance Cpl. Gierke’s military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. His military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Pfc. Riffle entered active duty service in March 2021. His previous duty assignments include: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Pfc. Riffle’s military awards include the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. His military schools include Marine Corps Recruit Training; Marine Combat Training; and Basic Landing Support Specialist Course.

Two patients remain at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they are listed in stable condition. One patient remains at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where they are listed in stable condition.

All other injured Marines have been discharged from medical care and have returned to their parent commands.

2nd Marine Logistics Group will continue to support local authorities in the aftermath of this accident. All questions pertaining to the ongoing traffic investigation may be referred to 1st Sgt. Christopher Knox, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, piooffice@ncdps.gov or (984) 349-6577.