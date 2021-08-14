82nd Airborne Division paratrooper found dead in barracks

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper was pronounced dead Friday after being found unresponsive in his barracks room on Fort Bragg.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, of Oroville, Calif., was declared deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival to his barracks room.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time,” he continued.

Rubino is survived by his wife Alyssa, his daughter Legacy, and his mother Sheila.

Rubino served as an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He joined the Army in 2020 and arrived to Fort Bragg in 2021.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

The incident remains under investigation.