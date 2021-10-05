82nd Airborne Division paratrooper stationed at Fort Bragg found dead in apartment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was pronounced dead Monday after being found unresponsive in his on-post apartment on Fort Bragg.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael B. Hamilton, 35, of Plano, Texas, was declared deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival to his apartment.

“Michael was a dedicated Paratrooper, passionate leader, and a loyal friend,” said Lt. Col. Todd Sunday, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division. “He dedicated his life to serving his country and did so with great distinction. His loss will be felt by many in the Army and especially within the All American family.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones as we mourn his passing alongside his family,” he continued.

Hamilton is survived by his parents, Michael and Carolyn, of Plano, Texas.

Hamilton served as a fire support NCO assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. He arrived to Fort Bragg in 2021 and was originally assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery Brigade. His previous assignments include: Hohenfels, Germany; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and Fort Sill, Okla. His first unit of assignment after graduating U.S. Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill in 2006 was with 1-319 Field Artillery Battalion at Fort Bragg. He had recently returned from the division’s support to Operation Allies Refuge in Afghanistan.

His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals, seven Army Achievement Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals, four Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, two NCO Professional Development Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, four Overseas Service Ribbons, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

The incident remains under investigation.