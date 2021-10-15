Local military family asking for donations after losing home to fire while husband away

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) — The wife and children of a local active duty Marine are without a home after a fire in Midway Park earlier this week.

Homeowner and mother Jessica Garry was able to get herself and her three children out safely, but she sustained some injuries when she returned to save her dogs.

“The fact that my kids acted so quickly, like my daughter is legally blind, and when I said ‘Fire, out the door,’ she was able to grab her baby sister and run out that door as fast as she could,” said Garry.

Garry said she has always been very cautious about fire safety in her home, and she believes that’s why her family is alive today.

“You have to have window access, no clutter … tell your kids, when I tell you it’s serious, you have to move, you don’t question the situation…. and my kids were just as brave as I was,” she said.

Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Fire Chief Tim Bruns said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

“As far as the fire being prevented, it was a failure of equipment, so I don’t know how much that could have been prevented or not, there’s still some unknowns there,” Bruns said.

Garry said her husband, who is training in California, was devastated to hear the news. He will be allowed to return home after the fire.

“Just because he wasn’t here to save us, he gives me every motivation to do so, I’m even stronger when he’s not here because I know I have to be,” Garry said.

When 9OYS asked what types of things she needs right now, Garry said anything that you use on a daily basis. She says simple household items would be a huge help.

If you would like to help her and her family, you can find a link to her Go Fund Me page here.