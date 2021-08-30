A new mission: Concord veteran sends coffee care packages to Marines across the world

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Though Dave Ward retired from the Marine Corps in 1979 and later from the Air National Guard, his service never stopped. He now has a new mission – one he’s given himself.

For the past 15 years, Ward has spent his time and money sending care packages full of coffee to Marines all over the world.

“What better thing to send them? We got the Chow Hall to get coffee but when they’re working and doing other things, there’s not coffee available,” he said. “A lot of these kids don’t get anything. A lot of them come from families that can’t afford to ship.”

On Friday morning, a Post Office in Concord opened its doors an hour early, specifically for Ward’s latest special delivery. He sent more than 100 boxes of coffee to Bahrain and California. He also sent some to other retired Marines around the country to distribute to their local bases. It cost him $3,706.25.

“We have a very good corporate donor who gives us the coffee, and whoever we can get to give us a penny, that’s how we fund it,” said Ward.

Ward wasn’t quite ready to talk about the recent tragedies in Afghanistan, but he did say this haul means a little more.

“It means a lot. That’s all I can say,” said Ward, choking back tears.

Ward doesn’t plan to stop serving anytime soon, and has one final plea to those who might be willing to serve too.

“Keep supporting. It doesn’t matter if they’re Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, or Airmen. Keep supporting them,” he said.